Supernatural Showrunner Teases Final Season’s Big Losses

The final season of Supernatural will, maybe unsurprisingly, be one marked by death and returns. During a recent interview, executive producer Andrew Dabb explained that Sam and Dean are facing an existential crisis after learning that everything they have done over the last 15 years has been done while God was manipulating them. And with an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how out of their depth the Winchesters might find themselves at first.

This all comes against the backdrop of Jack having been shunted off to The Empty — and he won’t be returning right away. Dabb was not clear on who would be lost, but he did say that Adam (the boys’ half-brother) would return, along with God’s sister Amara and Eileen, a hunter who had died.

“They’re realizing, ‘Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?’”Dabb told TV Line. “Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them.” Plus, the brothers are “going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop.”

During an interview on the red carpet for Supernatural‘s 300th episode last fall, we asked both actors who play the Winchester brothers the same question: how’s their half-brother Adam, who Sam and Dean long ago abandoned in Hell, doing in that cage?

“I don’t know,” series star Jensen Ackles admitted. “I’d like to ask him. Maybe there’s a white courtesy phone we could pick up and get a straight line to him. That’s something that needs to be touched on, and it might be. But we’ll have to see.”

“That’s a great question,” his on-screen brother Jared Padalecki said. “I’d do anything for Jake Abel back. He’s a dear friend and an amazing actor and an amazing man. I’ll do anything to work with him again.”

Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.