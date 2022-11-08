Suspiria Remake Director Wants to Revive The Mummy

Back in 2018, filmmaker Luca Guadagnino breathed new life into Dario Argento's Suspiria, embracing the spirit of the original while also exploring all-new elements of the concept, with the filmmaker recently confirming he'd like to give a similar treatment to the 1932 classic The Mummy. Guadagnino would be far from the first filmmaker to bring the concept into a new generation, as Brendan Fraser starred in a revival back in 1999, which earned multiple sequels, while Tom Cruise starred in a 2017 remake that was intended to kick off an entire series of Universal Monsters reboots, though its poor performance stagnated those plans.

"Oh, my god. That's an incredible question that I didn't prepare myself [for]. Oh, my god, what should I do?" replied to Collider when asked about another horror film to reboot. "I think it would be amazing to do something about The Mummy."

The Fraser-starring The Mummy took a different approach to the original concept, turning the spooky concept into a swashbuckling adventure, which ended up being a major gamble that paid off financially and critically. Cruise's The Mummy, on the other hand, was tasked with trying to blend together the action-oriented spectacle of that 1999 remake while also attempting to inject more horror into the adventure to honor the source material. Despite Cruise's star power and the built-in recognition of the brand, the film didn't perform well enough critically or financially to continue the franchise.

"It's a rotten body in rotten bandages, so what's inside is [as] interesting as what's outside," Guadagnino shared about what appealed to him about the concept. "It should be very scary and very, very terminal ... It should be a little movie but with a lot of depth and very scary."

Guadagnino isn't the only filmmaker who knows the inherent potential of bringing the story back from the dead, as Gremlins and The Howling director Joe Dante also attempted to develop a reboot but that project never came together.

"There is a Joe Dante Mummy that never happened that I feel so bad about because Joe is such a master and I am sure he would have made something incredible," Guadagnino admitted.

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of The Mummy series.

