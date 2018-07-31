‘Suspiria’ Remake’s Lengthy Runtime Revealed

Based on the first trailer for the film, the upcoming Suspiria remake looks to be pulling out all the stops in delivering audiences a horrifying tale. The film is sure to be an exhausting ordeal for audiences, with the movie officially clocking in at a whopping 152 minutes.

Horror films don’t often cross the two-hour mark, with Suspiria‘s more than two-and-a-half-hour length sure to make it a grueling endeavor for anyone who embarks on it. Even the original film is only 104 minutes, with one of its famous taglines being, “The only thing more terrifying than the last 12 minutes of this film are the first 92.”

The new film is set in 1977 Berlin and follows a young American woman who joins a prestigious dance company. She arrives just as one of the members mysteriously disappears. As she gets more involved in the dance company, she begins to suspect that the dance troupe is harboring a disturbing secret.

Major Hollywood studios often turn to iconic horror films that have stagnated over the decades to deliver the reboot treatment, with this new approach to Suspiria being both exciting and risky. While the original film is considered a high point in Italian horror that American audiences are looking forward to see become a major cultural sensation, audiences are also apprehensive that the source material won’t be adapted faithfully.

When the film’s MPAA rating was revealed, fans’ interests were immediately piqued, as it earned an R-rating for “Disturbing content involving ritualistic violence, bloody images, and graphic nudity, and for some language including sexual references.”

Fans will have to wait until this fall to see the film, though director Luca Guadagnino admitted that he screened the movie for his friend Quentin Tarantino, who had an emotional reaction to the finished product.

“I showed it to Quentin Tarantino. We’ve been friends since our jury duty at the Venice Film Festival,” Guadagnino shared with IndieWire. “I was nervous but eager to hear his advice. We saw it at his place and his reaction warmed me. He was enthusiastic about it, in the end he was crying and hugged me. Because it’s a horror movie but also a melodrama, my goal was to make you look at the horror without being able to take [your eyes off the screen] because you’re captivated by the characters. Amazon is very happy.”

Fans will witness the film’s horrors when Suspiria hits theaters on November 2nd.

