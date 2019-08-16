Sylvester Stallone Wants You to See 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

This year, Sylvester Stallone will be returning to play one of his most iconic characters in Rambo: Last Blood, but he wants to make sure fans see another film first. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is a new shark thriller that follows the events of the 2017 film, 47 Meters Down, which starred Mandy Moore. If you think it’s odd that Stallone would plug a shark movie sequel, he has a good reason: his daughter, Sistine Rose Stallone, is one of the film’s stars.

“All right my friends I am here to shamelessly promote this film 47 METERS DOWN – because it has my daughter @sistinestallone in it and because it’s really really good! … I don’t like to admit it but it scared the hell out of me more then a few times! … So I would appreciate the wonderful people that support me to GO SEE THIS ACTION PACKED FILM ,this weekend , then get ready for Last Blood coming your way soooooon!!!,” Stallone wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the post also includes a video of Stallone waiting for the film to start at the premiere, and it’s adorable!

Many people commented on the post:

“Shamelessly??!! No way! That’s what we do for our kids!,” @jojoschwartz1211 wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS SISTINE👏👍🤗,” @officialchuckzito added.

“All the best sir & congratulations,” @mohammed_ibrahim_s replied.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged hit theaters today, and so far has a 51% critics score and 66% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Honestly, for a shark sequel, that’s not too shabby! Even Jaws 2 only managed a 60% critics score and 38% audience score.

In addition to plugging his kids’ work, Stallone has also been prepping for the new Rambo, which hits theaters next month. The film, which promises to be action-packed, is being directed by Adrian Grunberg and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged is currently playing in theaters, and Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th.