‘Tales From the Hood’ Sequel On the Way From Original Director

Last year’s socially aware horror film Get Out was not only successful, but it was one of the best films of 2017. Now, possibly thanks to Get Out’s success, a cult classic socially aware horror film is finally getting a sequel.

Tales from the Hood 2 is finally happening. Over 20 years after the release of 1995’s Tales from the Hood, director Rusty Cundieff has let it slip on Twitter that a sequel is currently in development. In a since-deleted tweet, Cundieff revealed that he is scouting locations in New Orleans, taking inspiration from the former home of one of the city’s more famous authors.

“In New Orleans location scouting for Tales from The Hood 2. This is part of Anne Rice’s old home and where she held her Lestat parties,” the tweet read. While the original tweet was deleted, Cundieff followed it up with an image from the original film, clarifying to fans that, while the film has yet to be officially announced indeed, the sequel is happening.

In the 1995 original, a creepy mortician, Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III) tries to scare a drug dealing teen named Stack and his two friends that he has trapped in his funeral home. The four urban-themed horror stories Simms tells center around themes and concepts such as police brutality, domestic abuse, racism and gang violence. Of course, being a horror film, things don’t work out so well for the three drug dealers. Turns out they’re not trapped in the funeral home, they’re dead and in Hell and the stories Simms – who is actually Satan himself – wove lead up to the reveal. It’s an ending which itself can be seen as a form of social commentary in addition to being, well, horrifying.

While Tales from the Hood grossed just shy of $12 million at the box office, it developed a cult in the years following its release but there had been no talk of a sequel. Now, with the success of Get Out — which itself takes on themes of racism and racial inequality in a story that follows a black man who, while visiting the family of his white girlfriend, discovers that they are essentially body snatching black people — the moviegoing public may be ready for more scares that are not just classic horror, but real-word as well.

