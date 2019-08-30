Terminator: Dark Fate International Trailer Reveals New Footage

A new trailer for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate debuted earlier this week, with a new international version of the trailer offering even more looks at the upcoming sequel. What makes the upcoming film so exciting is that, while Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in many of the previous sequels, Dark Fate features the first return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor since Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Fans were also shocked to learn when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Edward Furlong, who only appeared in Judgment Day, would appear in the new film. Check out the new trailer for the film above before it lands in theaters on November 1st.

27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos, a hybrid cyborg human, and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator for a fight for the future.

Despite this new film seeing the reunion of many important figures from the franchise’s history, one actor we shouldn’t anticipate returning to the franchise is Micahel Biehn, who starred in the original The Terminator.

“There is no way I was going to come in and do a cameo on any Terminator movie,” Biehn shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “I find it ridiculous.”

In addition to bringing back some of the familiar faces from the franchise, Dark Fate also introduces audiences to Diego Luna and McKenzie Davis, who both play enhanced beings.

Of her character, Davis previously shared with ComicBook.com, “I can say that I’m an enhanced human being and I come to Mexico City under a mysterious mission to protect Danni Ramos played by Natalia Reyes, and that’s about it.”

If this film is a success, it could end up launching even more films in the franchise, with original filmmaker James Cameron confirming Dark Fate was envisioned as the first film in a trilogy.

“We spent several weeks breaking story and figuring out what type of story we wanted to tell so we would have something to pitch Linda [Hamilton],” Cameron shared Deadline. “We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater there to be told. If we get fortunate enough to make some money with Dark Fate we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films.”

Fans can check out Terminator: Dark Fate on November 1st.

