Here’s What Gabriel Luna Could Look Like as the Terminator

A genre fan-favorite was recently cast in the new Terminator movie, and now we have an idea of what it could look like.

Late last week, it was announced that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Gabriel Luna would be playing the film’s cyborg, something that earned a pretty warm welcome among people online. BossLogic was quick to jump in on the fun, creating a sort of unofficial teaser poster of Luna with a half-Terminator face. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The concept art is certainly an effective one, combining the awesome mechanics seen in the recent Terminator films with the fiery aesthetic fans associate with Luna, following his portrayal as Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on SHIELD.

In addition to Luna, the film’s cast will also include Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The reboot recently earned a delay in its release date, moving from July 26, 2019 to October 22, 2019. The reason for the delay is unclear, but with Schwarzenegger having recently undergone emergency heart surgery, it’s possible that the actor needed more recovery time before filming began.

Last month, Schwarzenegger teased that filming would begin in October, though that date is now up for debate.

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that,” Schwarzenegger shared with The Arnold Fans.com. “I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

The upcoming Terminator sequel will be an interesting flashpoint for the franchise, considering those who are in front of and behind the scenes. The film will mark James Cameron’s first involvement in the franchise since Terminator 2, and will bring Deadpool director Tim Miller at the helm.

Are you excited to see Luna as a Terminator? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The new Terminator movie is expected to be released on October 22, 2019.