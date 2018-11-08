‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation’ Blu-ray Special Features Announced

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation‘s disappointing reception signaled a lengthy break in the franchise that kicked off in 1974, with the decades since its release allowing fans to begin to appreciate one of the more absurd entries into the horror franchise. The film is getting a comprehensive Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, packed with special features, which hits shelves on December 11th.

When a helpful family invites two lost couples in for a good ol’ down-home massacre, the prom night teens find themselves all dressed up … with no place to escape. Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey star in this hilarious bone-chilling remake of the horror classic.

The disc’s special features are as follows:

Two Cuts Of The Film – The Theatrical Cut (87 Minutes – HD) And The Director’s Cut (93 Minutes – HD With Standard Definition Inserts)

NEW Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Kim Henkel (On Director’s Cut)

Theatrical Trailer

Fans have been waiting for quite some time for this release, as the cover art was modified earlier this year to remove McConaughey and Zellweger’s likeness from the release.

Check out the original cover art below.

Shortly after the above cover work was revealed, the Blu-ray distributor admitted, “We did have to remove it due to unforeseen issues with sub-licensing this title.”

The film sits at 16 percent positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, which, shockingly, isn’t the worst-reviewed entry into the franchise. That distinction is earned by 2006’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which has only 12 percent positive reviews.

The Next Generation originally screened in 1995, resulting in its purchase by Columbia Pictures, though the studio then retooled the film for a theatrical release. It didn’t hit theaters until 1997, using its stars’ fame from films like Jerry Maguire and A Time to Kill to sell the horror flick. With the film being from earlier in their careers, this obviously caused complications for the performers, who hadn’t realized the film would be exposed to such large audiences.

Both actors may have had their work cut out for them with this third sequel to the 1974 horror masterpiece from Tobe Hooper, with Owen Gleiberman of Entertainment Weekly describing, “Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey try to out-bad-act each other in the luridly abysmal third sequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

You can grab your copy of the film over at Scream Factory‘s website before it hits shelves December 11th.

