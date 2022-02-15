Texas Chainsaw Massacre Director Hopes to Return to Franchise for Another Installment

The latest entry into the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series debuts on Netflix this Friday, which serves as a direct sequel to the original 1974 film. Over the years, the series has seen sequels, prequels, reboots, and reboot prequels, all of which explore various elements of the Leatherface mythology and the Sawyer family, with director David Blue Garcia being the latest to put his stamp on the series. The inherent potential of the concept means there are a number of possibilities for what a future film could explore, with Garcia admitting that he now has even more ideas for what he could do in a follow-up film. Texas Chainsaw Massacre hits Netflix on February 18th.

“If given the opportunity, I would love to unleash myself on this film from the beginning,” Garcia shared with ComicBook.com about his interest in more Leatherface. “I’ve got a lot of ideas that I had, unfortunately in the editing room, that I was like, ‘Ah, I should have done this, or I should have done that.’ There’s so much I could do in a sequel, so I’d love the opportunity.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This sequel had originally enlisted filmmakers Ryan and Andy Tohill to direct the project, though they parted ways from the sequel after only a week of shooting. Garcia was then enlisted to bring the script to life, with his comments regarding a future film reflecting his interest in directly developing another film for the series.

While joining a project that had already started shooting comes with some inherent challenges, Garcia also noted that it alleviated some of the pressures from challenging stages of a film’s production.

“There was a lot of really great prep that went into the film,” the filmmaker pointed out. “A lot of things already — the cast was already in place, the sets were built. I still had time to go in and modify the sets and add windows and change things and change designs and repaint things. We had plenty of time to adjust, visually, to what I saw for the film. And, actually, it was a lot of fun. I come from independent cinema, where you often don’t have time or money to do any of this kind of stuff, and you just sort of accept what’s there. I was totally used to just accepting what was there and just working with what I had.”

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre hits Netflix on February 18th.

Are you hoping we get more films in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!