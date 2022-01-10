The Addams Family 2: Charlize Theron Breathes Life Into Morticia in New Featurette (Exclusive)

Part of what makes the Addams Family such beloved characters is that each member of the family brings their own charm, wit, and wisdom, with The Addams Family 2 enlisting a variety of talented performers to channel the spirit of the spooky ensemble. Charlize Theron was tapped to play the Addams’ matriarch Morticia, which forced the performer to channel a warm and loving spirit to keep the family together, without abandoning the macabre quirks that make her so special. Check out the above featurette to learn more about Theron’s performance and grab The Addams Family 2 now on Digital HD and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 18th.

The eccentric and unconventional Addams family is back in the all-new full-length animated comedy, The Addams Family 2, available to own for the first time on Blu-ray and DVD January 18th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Hailed by critics as ‘creepier and kookier than the first’ (Owen Gleiberman, Variety), MGM’s hilarious sequel brings the beloved macabre squad closer than ever before as they squeeze into the family RV and embark on a cross-country road trip. Packed with family-friendly laughs and spooky hijinks, The Addams Family 2 on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital is filled with brand-new exclusive bonus features for all ages to enjoy including a road trip checklist and featurettes with cast and crew, taking audiences behind the scenes of the wonderfully weird world of the Addams family and the film’s messages of family, love, and acceptance. The Addams Family 2-Movie Collection is also available to own on DVD on January 18th.

From directors Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party, Thomas & Friends) and Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2, Madagascar 3), The Addams Family 2 boasts a star-studded and critically acclaimed voice cast including Golden Globe-winner Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, X-Men: Apocalypse), Oscar-winner Charlize Theron (Long Shot, Kubo and the Two Strings), Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass, The 5th Wave), Emmy-nominee Nick Kroll (The Secret Life of Pets 2, Sing), Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton (Euphoria, Utopia), Wallace Shawn (the Toy Story franchise, The Princess Bride), music icon Snoop Dogg, Oscar-nominee Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club), Emmy-winner Bill Hader (Inside Out, Trainwreck), and more!

Morticia (Charlize Theron) and Gomez (Oscar Isaac) are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with ‘scream time.’ To reclaim their bond, they decide to cram Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz), Pugsley (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll), and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. What could possibly go wrong?”

Special features on Blu-ray and DVD are as follows:

We’re Altogether Addams: Meet the people behind the voices.

Courage to be Kooky: See why it’s okay to be different (even kooky) with a little help from the cast of The Addams Family 2.

The Addams Family Road Trip Checklist: In this “How To” vignette, we’ll show you everything you need for a successful road trip with the family. From essentials to games, we’ve got you covered.



