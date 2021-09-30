The Addams Family 2 Star Shares His Excitement About Joining the Series

Back in 2019, the Addams Family earned their first big-screen outing since 1993, with this The Addams Family taking a new approach by exploring their animated adventures, which tapped into the first illustrations fans ever saw of the creepy and kooky family delivered by Charles Addams. The success of that film has resulted in the all-new sequel The Addams Family 2, which saw a majority of the original cast return, though newcomer to the series Javon “Wanna” Walton has taken over the role of Pugsley, which the actor couldn’t be more excited about. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.

“I did, definitely, want to put my own stamp on the character but I definitely watched the one right before this just to get a feel of what the character was like,” Walton shared with ComicBook.com. “Finn Wolfhard did a great job with the character, and props to him. But I wanted to shape it to my own character, make it feel like I’m really connected to it.”

The new film is described, “Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with ‘scream time.’ To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?”

Part of what helped Walton put his own stamp on the character is that he only looked to the previous animated film as opposed to researching every iteration of Pugsley.

“I didn’t look back on the old movies, but I know of them,” Walton pointed out. “I’m definitely going to go back and watch them pretty soon because they sound pretty interesting.”

As far as his favorite scenes to record, the actor admitted, “I think my favorite was probably jumping into Niagara Falls because there was so much screaming, up and down. I think I lost my voice the very next day, but it was crazy. And blowing up the Grand Canyon was fun, too, but I really liked screaming at Niagara Falls.”

