The Collector 3: Filmmaker Offers Update on Long-Awaited Sequel, Will Be “Mad Scary” (Exclusive)

Horror fans have been waiting for updates on the indie hit The Collected, the third chapter in a series that started with The Collector in 2009 and continued with The Collection in 2012, and now director Marcus Dunstan has confirmed that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, with the film’s “legal entanglements” finally being resolved. The filmmaker didn’t offer an update on when production will resume, but with the project starting its shoot back in 2019 before being put on hold, it’s a relief for fans waiting for some forward momentum. Dunstan’s next film, #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead hits select theaters, Digital, and On Demand on August 2nd.

“If anybody wanted to know what was up with The Collector, less than 24 hours ago, after five years of legal entanglements, The Collector is free. The Collector‘s coming back, and it’s going to be mad scary … wait until you see that sucker hit,” Dunstant confirmed with ComicBook. “It’s five years, man. I kid you not, five years ago I was packing for Atlanta for our first run at doing a third.”

He continued, “We weren’t to trespass into that until it could be the best one. Every next movie has a chance to be the best movie … #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead has humor, has hope, has other emotions, and really uppercase humor for a while to get us through the character development, then we use it more sporadically to keep people off rhythm. The Collector has been about that space in the darkness where you have two choices, terror or heart. And there’s a mental place to go for everybody … We’re going into the pitch, pitch dark.”

The original The Collector was first entitled The Midnight Man and was conceived of as a spinoff to the Saw franchise, serving as an origin story for John Kramer. Ultimately, the project was reimagined into a standalone experience that still maintained the notion of a killer who crafted gruesome traps he subjected victims to.

As we wait for The Collected updates, fans can check out #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead, which is described, A group of college friends rent an Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn, as the group is murdered one by one, according to their sin.”

#AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead stars Jade Pettyjohn, Jennifer Ens, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Michaella Russell, Julian Haig, Justin Derickson, Cardi Wong, Jack Doupe-Smith, and Jojo Siwa.

Stay tuned for updates on The Collected. #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead hits select theaters, Digital, and On Demand on August 2nd.

