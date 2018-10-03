‘The Conjuring 3’ Director Announced

After directing the first two films in the franchise and helping shepherd the various spinoffs, it seems like James Wan is stepping back from The Conjuring franchise.

Director Michael Chaves will helm The Conjuring 3, taking over the main series from Wan, according to a new report from the Hollywood Reporter. This is Chaves’ first project after directing the Wan-produced horror movie The Curse of La Llorona.

“While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker,” Wan said. “Chaves’ ability to bring emotion to a story, and his understanding of mood and scares make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film.”

The movie will once again focus on the husband-and-wife duo of Lorraine and Ed Warren, with the roles likely to be reprised by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

“I am a huge fan of the Conjuring films,” Chaves said. “The movies are the rare combination that deliver both tremendous heart and awesome scares. It is both a total thrill and absolute honor to be working with James and the gang at New Line again.”

Even though Wan will not be returning to the director’s chair, he will still be a guiding presence on the film. He’ll be returning to the franchise as a producer for The Conjuring 3.

“I’m excited to be back as producer and continue with Vera and Patrick on the next supernatural adventure of the Warrens,” Wan said.

THR’s report indicates that screenwriter David Leslie Johnson is currently working on the script for the new movie, after having worked on Aquaman and The Conjuring 2 with Wan.

The third spinoff in the franchise was just released with The Nun, and the film has already become the most successful of all the movies having made $330 million worldwide. They’re already in the midst of pre-production for the third film in the Annabelle series, and a sequel to The Nun seems likely. There are also plans for a Crooked Man spinoff, coming out of the events of The Conjuring 2.

But work on the third film in the franchise is coming quick, as indicated by the franchise’s producer.

“It’s actually coming along great. David [Leslie] Johnson is working on the screenplay, and I feel pretty confident they will have that one up and running next year,” producer Peter Safran told CinemaBlend last month.

The Conjuring 3 does not yet have a release date.