The Conjuring 3 Gets a New Title

We finally know more about next chapter in The Conjuring saga, as Warner Bros. Pictures revealed new details about the third entry in the main franchise about Ed and Lorraine Warren’s ghost-hunting adventures. After multiple spinoffs including The Nun and Annabelle: Creation (and, depending on who you ask, The Curse of La Llorna), the franchise is finally returning to the main entry with a focus on the next investigation of the husband-and-wife team. And thanks to the new reveal at the CCXP event in Sao Paulo, Brazil today, we now know more details about what the movie will entail and, more importantly, when it will premiere in theaters.

As revealed during the event, the third entry in the main franchise will be called The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. This makes it seem like the series will dive deeper into its demonic roots, though it also sets a new precedent in ditching the numeric entries much like the spinoff franchise of Annabelle has done. Check out the logo for the new film below!

Franchise star Patrick Wilson previously spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about the latest film in the series, teasing that it will push the characters in unexpected directions.

“The process [of making The Conjuring 3] was fantastic, and it’s a much different feel,” Wilson explained. “It’s still the same bones; it’s still very much Ed and Lorraine. Again, we are pushing our characters to places they haven’t gone, but the film will be a really nice addition because it’s definitely a different beast. Pun intended.”

While James Wan is not returning to direct this entry of the franchise, he still remains involved as producer and revealed new details about the project during an interview with Bloody Disgusting. He explained that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be about “a man on trial for murder who claims he was possessed by a demon.”

He added, “It’s this guy who was on trial for committing a murder. I think it’s the first time in America’s history where the defendant used possessions as a reason, as an excuse.”

Fans will get to see the future of the franchise when The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It premieres in theaters on September 11, 2020.