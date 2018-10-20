‘The Conjuring 3’ Plot Details Possibly Emerge

It sounds like there is no stopping The Conjuring franchise. After two successful movies in the main franchise and three spinoff movies, fans can expect a lot more supernatural adventures featuring Lorraine and Ed Warren.

New Line Cinema is committed to make The Conjuring 3, recently announcing that The Curse of La Llorona helmer Michael Chaves will take over directing duties from James Wan. And now we might have our first details about what paranormal hijinx will ensue.

According to Bloody Disgusting, “The Conjuring 3 will be about a man on trial for murder who claims he was possessed by a demon.” Of course, the Warrens will be investigating his claims and likely will discover some ghostly activity in the process.

Chaves impressed Wan while making his film The Curse of La Llorona, convincing the director to hand over the keys to the main franchise. Wan is still set to produce The Conjuring 3 and the future spinoff films, as he remains one of the architects in the growing cinematic universe.

“While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker,” Wan said in an announcement. “Chaves’ ability to bring emotion to a story, and his understanding of mood and scares make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film.”

“I’m excited to be back as producer and continue with Vera and Patrick on the next supernatural adventure of the Warrens,” Wan added.

Chaves also sounds thrilled to be joining the Conjuring universe, lining up another major project before his next film even hits theaters.

“I am a huge fan of the Conjuring films,” Chaves said. “The movies are the rare combination that deliver both tremendous heart and awesome scares. It is both a total thrill and absolute honor to be working with James and the gang at New Line again.”

The studio is also working on a third Annabelle movie, in which the Warrens are rumored to be involved with in a limited capacity, as well as another spinoff of The Conjuring 2 featuring the Crooked Man. Based on the success of The Nun, another sequel to that film seems more than likely.

Despite all of these projects, it sounds like the team of The Conjuring 3 is ready to dive right in.

“It’s actually coming along great. David [Leslie] Johnson is working on the screenplay, and I feel pretty confident they will have that one up and running next year,” producer Peter Safran told CinemaBlend last month.

The Conjuring 3 does not have a release date at press time.