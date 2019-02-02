‘The Craft’ Blu-ray Special Features Unveiled by Scream Factory

In the years since its debut in 1996, The Craft has earned a passionate following, thanks to its depictions of a group of girls banding together to find strength not only with one another, but with the supernatural, in the face of high school bullies. The film is getting a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray from Scream Factory, which will hit shelves on March 12th and is available to pre-order now. Check out the disc’s special features below.

Sarah has always been different. So as the newcomer at St. Benedict’s Academy, she immediately falls in with high school outsiders. But there’s something different about her new friends, and it’s not just that they won’t settle for being a group of powerless misfits. They have discovered The Craft … and they are going to use it. This spectacular horror thriller has an all-star cast including Neve Campbell (the Scream franchise, Wild Things), Robin Tunney (Supernova, The Zodiac), Fairuza Balk (The Island Of Dr. Moreau, American History X), Rachel True (Half Baked, Embrace Of The Vampire), and Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale).

The disc’s special features are as follows:

NEW Directing The Craft – An Interview With Co-writer And Director Andrew Fleming

Vintage Featurette – Conjuring The Craft

Vintage Featurette – The Making Of The Craft

Deleted Scenes With Optional Audio Commentary

Theatrical Trailer

The popularity of the film has caused multiple rumors to circulate about the film getting a reboot or a sequel, with no official plans on the horizon for the franchise. If the opportunity arose, star Tunney previously detailed she’d be interested in returning to the series.

“I feel like if it came along and the script was good and I actually thought it was going to be something…I want them to find a great director. I think they’ve gone through a lot of writers. If it was something where I felt like they were going to do it well, and also find a way, because it’s been so much time, you can’t just do a sequel,” Tunney shared with ComicBook.com. “I think on some level, it totally has to, in order to feel relevant, I think it should be maybe funnier or something.”

You can pre-order your copy of The Craft now before it hits shelves on March 12th.

