Shudder’s The Creep Tapes Gets a Frightening Full Trailer

Actor Mark Duplass and filmmaker Patrick Brice have reunited to bring back their bizarre “Peachfuzz” character for The Creep Tapes, which has earned an all-new trailer. Keeping the spirit of their Creep and Creep 2 films, which each saw Duplass starring as an eccentric man who terrorized people who he hired through Craigslist to film him carrying out various activities, the upcoming six-episode series looks to be focusing on six all-new targets for the character. As evidenced by this full trailer, it looks like Peachfuzz will be finding bizarre new ways to terrorize his victims through various identities. You can check out the trailer for The Creep Tapes above before it premieres on Shudder on November 15th.

Shudder describes The Creep Tapes, “From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.”

The first Creep had its world premiere in 2014 before officially being released in 2015. While Netflix’s streaming platform was on the rise, independent releases were often relegated to limited theatrical debuts or Video on Demand services, which highlighted the divide between major studio projects and independent releases. The 2017 sequel Creep 2 similarly earned a Video on Demand release, though appeared on Netflix only two months later.

The ways in which horror fans have consumed media over the years has earned a drastic change, as Hulu, Max, Prime Video, and Peacock have all emerged as major destinations for independently funded projects. Both Creep films might not have been major box-office earners, but their availability on streaming platforms have seen their followings grow over the past decade.

Debuting in 2016, the streaming platform Shudder launched, with its main focus being to deliver subscribers exclusively genre fare. While every major platform has a devoted section of horror and sci-fi titles, Shudder’s entire lineup focused on more experimental and boundary-pushing experiences, thanks to both its library of beloved titles and its acquisition of indie efforts. The Creep Tapes has seemingly found the perfect home at Shudder, with the news series also set to bring in all-new subscribers.

Whether these six episodes will serve as a sendoff to Peachfuzz is yet to be seen, as Duplass was asked by ComicBook earlier this year if the project would be the end of the character, to which he taunted, “Wouldn’t you like to know? This is the character that I love to play and if I can find ways to play this until I die, I will.”

Mark Duplass shared of the project, “A little over 10 years ago, Patrick Brice and I spent a week together in my cabin with a small digital camera. We emerged with a found footage horror film that was so wildly strange and uncomfortable we assumed no one would see it. To be continuing this unholy legacy in the series format is a true nightmare come true.”

Courtney Thomasma, EVP of streaming for AMC Networks, added, “Patrick and Mark have given us two of the most unique and exciting takes on psychological horror with Creep and Creep 2, both of which amassed a huge fan following and camp audience. We’re thrilled to be working alongside them in expanding this popular franchise with six thrilling episodes that will unfold more of this twisted story and Peachfuzz antics.”

The Creep Tapes premieres on Shudder on November 15th.

