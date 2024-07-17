The Crow Revival Reveals New Poster

With just a little over a month to go before it lands in theaters, the new adaptation of The Crow has released a new poster, reminding audiences that “true love never dies.” This latest poster features Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs front and center, which merely hints at the tragic experience that is set to unfold. Fans familiar with the original graphic novel or 1994 movie will remember that a key component of the story is how the love connection between the characters and their violent murders is what causes Eric to return from the grave to seek revenge against their attackers, with this poster hinting at the tragedy the duo will be facing. Check out the new poster for The Crow below before it lands in theaters on August 23rd.

The Crow is described, “Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.”

The new The Crow was directed by Rupert Sanders and also stars Danny Huston.

Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs star in The Crow

This new The Crow, based on the James O’Barr graphic novel of the same name, was originally set to hit theaters earlier this year before its release date was delayed until August. Given how beloved the source material is, as well as the previous adaptation of the story, fans are intrigued about this new take on the material and look forward to its release.

Similar to the tragedies in the fictional narrative, the first adaptation is also marred by tragedy, as star Brandon Lee died due to an on-set accident while filming. With the nature of the premise involving characters being revived by the spirit of The Crow, the original movie earned three feature-length sequels and also a TV series adaptation. Earlier this year, producer Sam Pressman shared that this new movie could launch a new franchise that expands into a variety of mediums.

“The Crow has been a very central and integral part of our company and I’m really proud of the progress and the work that has been done,” Pressman shared with Deadline. “I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series, or a universe, but it’s got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story.”

The Crow lands in theaters on August 23rd.

