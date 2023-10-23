The Exorcist: Believer Already Coming to Digital HD and VOD

The Exorcist: Believer only just landed in theaters weeks ago, but in a spooky surprise, the film is set to hit Digital HD this week, allowing audiences to check out the terrifying tale on home video in time for Halloween. The movie was originally set to hit theaters on October 13th, though its release date was moved forward by a week, which likely contributed to the film being available to watch from home so early. Luckily, this doesn’t mean that the movie is leaving theaters just yet, as fans can still check out the experience on the big screen for the foreseeable future. The Exorcist: Believer will be available to own on Digital HD or to rent on October 24th.

Per press release, “As it continues its theatrical run, the chilling new horror film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek, The Exorcist: Believer, will be available exclusively on digital platforms where you can rent or buy tomorrow, October 24th, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. 50 years after the most terrifying horror film shocked the world, The Exorcist: Believer is a brand-new chapter in the saga, directly following on the groundbreaking original 1973 film.

“Since his wife’s death, Victor (Leslie Odom Jr.) has raised his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) alone. After Angela and her friend (Olivia O’Neill) return from a three-day disappearance with missing memories, they begin displaying frightening behavior. Victor’s best hope is to find the only person who has seen anything like this before: Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), whose haunting experience with her daughter Regan may be the key to combating ultimate evil.”

The new film came from director David Gordon Green, who took a similar approach to The Exorcist as he took towards his Halloween revival. This means that Believer ignored all of the installments in the franchise outside of the debut movie, and is also set to be the first installment of a trilogy. While the next entry in the franchise, The Exorcist: Deceiver, already has a April 18th, 2025 release date, Green recently recalled that he might let another filmmaker step into the director’s chair.

“My intention is just to start making things, and as those plans come together, if I find myself in that [The Exorcist: Deceiver] director’s chair, I’d be thrilled. But right now, I’m navigating it from a story perspective and looking at my realities of life as I pivot,” Green shared with The Hollywood Reporter about the franchise’s future. “And one of the things that’s been really great between these horror franchises is doing that comedy series on HBO, The Righteous Gemstones. So it’s fun to be able to step away, take a deep breath, have a big laugh, and then get back to work in the genre.”

The Exorcist: Believer will be available to own on Digital HD or to rent on October 24th and is in theaters now.

