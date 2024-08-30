The Front Room: Sam and Max Eggers Reveal Why Story Is Personal To Them

The Front Room is heading to theaters in September and the new A24 film marks the directorial debut of Max Eggers and Sam Eggers, the younger brothers of The Lighthouse director, Robert Eggers. The Front Room stars Brandy Norwood (Descendants: The Rise of Red) as Belinda, a new mother who must deal with her ill and extremely difficult mother-in-law, Solange, who is played by Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things). ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with the Eggers twins, and we asked them what drew them to the project and the original short story written by Susan Hill. Turns out, Max’s writing credit on The Lighthouse helped kick off their journey.

“It was brought to us, truthfully, from our producers, Lucan Toh, Brya Sonderman. and Babak Anvari, through their company. And they’d seen The Lighthouse, wanted to have a meeting, and thought that we’d be a good fit for this material,” Max explained.

“And when we read it … I was afraid of it, to be honest, given the subject matter, because we had just taken care of our grandfather as he declined,” he continued. “And so, I was resistant to read it, but then when I did, I was like, ‘Okay.’ I showed it to Sam, and I was like, ‘This is it,’ because we know exactly what to do with this. So it was one of those things that was like kismet, I guess you’d say, that they just came to us, luckily.”

Will Brandy Appear in the I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot?

Jennifer Esposito, Brandy, and Jennifer Love Hewitt in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

It was announced earlier this year that an I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot is heading to theaters in 2025, and it’s expected to be a legacy sequel, which means horror fans have been waiting to find out if the original film’s stars will be popping up. Considering Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie James and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Ray Bronson survived the events of both I Know What You Did Last Summer and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, those are the big names folks are waiting to hear about. However, there’s one other famous face that survived the sequel: Brandy Norwood’s Karla Wilson. Norwood previously revealed that she’d be open to returning to the role, and gave a new update to Entertainment Tonight.

“I heard some things about,” Norwood teased. “So, hopefully … I don’t know how she would come back,” she added. “I haven’t thought about that yet but I know that she should come back. She should definitely come back.” Norwood revealed that they have reached out to her about the project. “So, we’ll see what happens.”

The Front Room hits theaters on September 6th.