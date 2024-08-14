A24 Releases New Trailer for the Eggers Brothers’ The Front Room

The upcoming horror movie The Front Room looks to prove that terror can be a family affair, both in front of and behind the camera, which is teased in the movie’s first trailer. In the movie itself, we see glimpses of the chaos that begins to unfold when an expecting mother finds herself with a new roommate in the form of her mother-in-law, with the movie itself coming from Max and Sam Eggers, the brothers of The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers. Having previously collaborated with their brother on Robert’s previous films, The Front Room is the Eggers Brothers’ debut feature film. Check out the trailer for The Front Room below before it lands in theaters on September 6th.

The Front Room is described, “Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere…” Also starring in the film are Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff.

Since his directorial debut The Witch, Robert Eggers has established himself as a compelling genre storyteller, embracing ominous moods and tones to evoke unsettling reactions in audiences. While his films have a more gothic or ancient feel to them, The Front Room looks to allow Max and Sam Eggers to establish their own cinematic sensibilities.

In addition to her career as a pop star, Brandy has a history of taking on more lighthearted acting opportunities, whether they be her own sitcom Moesha, the Descendants movie series, Best. Christmas. Ever!, or various other TV appearances. The Front Room isn’t her first foray into horror, however, as one of her first major film roles was in 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

The actor clearly has a soft spot for horror, as she recently expressed her interest in returning to her former franchise as a new I Know What You Did Last Summer is being developed.

“I need them to give me a call because I survived in that movie!” Brandy confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter. “I came out in the end, bloodied up, ready to go. I did not die in that film.”

She added, “Jennifer, Freddie, hit me up.”

The Front Room hits theaters on September 6th.

