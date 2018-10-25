‘The Goldbergs’ Freddy Krueger Episode Experiences Nightmare of ABC Outage in New York

Horror fans geared up for a one-of-a-kind treat in tonight’s The Goldbergs, but some viewers encountered a whole other kind of nightmare.

For New York audiences, the first ten-or-so minutes of tonight’s episode – which saw Robert Englund return to his iconic role as Freddy Krueger – was not actually aired. Instead, viewers were treated to a black screen and a high-pitched beeping sound, which certainly proved to be a whole other kind of creepy.

While it looks like the outage only lasted for a few minutes, it still caused enough of a stir for fans of the ABC sitcom. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

What’s going on with #ABC #TheGoldbergs? It’s just some weird tone and a black screen!! — Manic Shades (@ManicShades) October 25, 2018

I guess Freddy Krueger broke #TheGoldbergs. Got a black screen and a weird beeping noise on my TV right now. Only on ABC. Fuck. — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) October 25, 2018

ABC is broadcasting the end of days siren instead of #TheGoldbergs pic.twitter.com/JQYpJHCXng — Kelly, N (@nicolekellly) October 25, 2018

I’m here for #TheGoldbergs!



…But for some reason ABC is playing a blank screen that’s just beeping. — Steve Jortles, But Spooky (@Galileo908) October 25, 2018

Not a Fair Trade

hey @ABC something is wrong on your end. #TheGoldbergs isn’t there. Just a high pitched whine. — patty marie sawicki (@SawickiMarie) October 25, 2018

