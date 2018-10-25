Horror

‘The Goldbergs’ Freddy Krueger Episode Experiences Nightmare of ABC Outage in New York

Horror fans geared up for a one-of-a-kind treat in tonight's The Goldbergs, but some viewers

Horror fans geared up for a one-of-a-kind treat in tonight’s The Goldbergs, but some viewers encountered a whole other kind of nightmare.

For New York audiences, the first ten-or-so minutes of tonight’s episode – which saw Robert Englund return to his iconic role as Freddy Krueger – was not actually aired. Instead, viewers were treated to a black screen and a high-pitched beeping sound, which certainly proved to be a whole other kind of creepy.

While it looks like the outage only lasted for a few minutes, it still caused enough of a stir for fans of the ABC sitcom. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

