‘The Goldbergs’ Freddy Krueger Episode Experiences Nightmare of ABC Outage in New York

Horror fans geared up for a one-of-a-kind treat in tonight’s The Goldbergs, but some viewers encountered a whole other kind of nightmare.
For New York audiences, the first ten-or-so minutes of tonight’s episode – which saw Robert Englund return to his iconic role as Freddy Krueger – was not actually aired. Instead, viewers were treated to a black screen and a high-pitched beeping sound, which certainly proved to be a whole other kind of creepy.
While it looks like the outage only lasted for a few minutes, it still caused enough of a stir for fans of the ABC sitcom. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
Unsettling
Anyone else seeing black dead air on @ABCNetwork right now? #TheGoldbergs pic.twitter.com/rKPW7mIacT— GuillaumeF (@JohnGFarr) October 25, 2018
Confusion
What’s going on with #ABC #TheGoldbergs? It’s just some weird tone and a black screen!!— Manic Shades (@ManicShades) October 25, 2018
Not Alone
Anybody else’s @ABCNetwork black screen with high-pitch beep? #TheGoldbergs— Mark Sundstrom (@106th) October 25, 2018
Way to Go, Freddy
I guess Freddy Krueger broke #TheGoldbergs. Got a black screen and a weird beeping noise on my TV right now. Only on ABC. Fuck.— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) October 25, 2018
A+ Gif
ABC is broadcasting the end of days siren instead of #TheGoldbergs pic.twitter.com/JQYpJHCXng— Kelly, N (@nicolekellly) October 25, 2018
Well Okay
I’m here for #TheGoldbergs!— Steve Jortles, But Spooky (@Galileo908) October 25, 2018
…But for some reason ABC is playing a blank screen that’s just beeping.
Not a Fair Trade
hey @ABC something is wrong on your end. #TheGoldbergs isn’t there. Just a high pitched whine.— patty marie sawicki (@SawickiMarie) October 25, 2018
The Showrunner Addresses It
Well… this is a nightmare and not in the good Freddy kinda way! Looks like @ABCNetwork in the NYC area is down. #TheGoldbergs— Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) October 25, 2018