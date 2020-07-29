The Haunted Road Attraction Aims to Offer Drive-Thru Halloween Experience

(Photo: The Haunted Road)

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a catastrophic toll on everyone around the world, and with no real end in sight to when people will no longer have to adjust to the social-distancing status quo, people are curious about how this will impact the upcoming Halloween festivities. One group of horror fans and creatives in Florida are hoping to offer a frightening experience in a way that will keep guests safe from real-world threats with The Haunted Road, an attraction which guests can enjoy from the comforts of their own cars which won't sacrifice any scares for fans, as it is designed specifically for the drive-thru experience.

Dread Central describes the experience, "The original storyline presents familiar characters like you have never seen them before. As guests drive through each nightmarish scene, they’ll be immersed into a ghastly rendition of an untold story of Rapunzel as she journeys into a world of disarray, faces bloodcurdling creatures – and hundreds of shocking scares."

There will also be select dates and times in which there will be a family-friendly version of the experience, offering a slightly tamer depiction of the narrative.

“With the arts and entertainment industry at a standstill, and an increasing need to find new, safe outdoor entertainment, we knew it was the perfect time to develop a unique Halloween experience so everyone can enjoy a dose of horror this upcoming Halloween season, from the comfort of their car,” Jessica Mariko, executive producer and creative principal for The Haunted Road, shared in a statement.

As anyone who has visited a haunted house attraction can tell you, part of the joy of the experience is coming face to face with a number of horrifying characters. However, just as much of a staple of the Halloween season as haunted houses are haunted hayride attractions, which largely see guests being led through a number of frightening vignettes and set pieces. In this regard, with The Haunted Road aiming to deliver an experience optimized as a drive-thru event, it would seem as though it could be just as effective as any other haunted house.

Confirming just how much amusement parks have had to alter their upcoming plans, Universal Studios in both Hollywood and Orlando have officially cancelled their plans for Halloween Horror Nights, arguably the biggest horror event of the Halloween season. With this year marking the event's 30th anniversary, for them to cancel the festivities entirely indicates just how much of an impact the pandemic has had on amusement parks.

You can head to The Haunted Road's official website for more details, with the endeavor launching a Kickstarter campaign in the near future.

