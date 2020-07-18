Target Unveils First Looks at Hyde and EEK! Boutique Collection for Halloween

(Photo: Target)

Few things can get Halloween fans excited as the day they go to a Target and discover that their holiday collection of Hyde and EEK! Boutique products have hit shelves, signaling that the spooky celebration is right around the corner. While summer might still be in full swing and have a few more weeks to go before Target shelves are actually stocked, the store has unveiled a number of its products in this year's collection on their website, building excitement about the upcoming festivities. You can head to Target's official website to see the decorations, some of which you can see below.

Despite our obvious excitement for Halloween, it's clear that this year's festivities will certainly be altered from what everyone typically expects from the holiday. As the coronavirus pandemic began spreading across the globe earlier this year, communities began to close their doors to quarantine themselves in their homes in hopes of preventing its spread. While some countries have almost entirely eradicated that spread, the United States is still in the middle of its struggle with how to handle the coronavirus, as various government agencies strategize about strengthening the economy by reopening businesses to help those left jobless by the quarantine, while also ensuring the nation's safety.

Since the pandemic, the United States has celebrated St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, and Independence Day in unconventional ways. With one of Halloween's most popular traditions being kids going door to door asking for candy, it's unclear how communities will adapt to the circumstances if appropriate measures aren't taken to slow the pandemic.

Another major retailer that's gearing up for the holidays is Spirit Halloween, who has become a go-to source of not only decorations, but also costumes. As we head into the fall, communities will start seeing a number of different seasonal retailers popping up, many of which offer the same wares, though Spirit has become one of the chains to dominate the market.

Earlier this year, Spirit promised that they would be opening 1,400 stories and imposing proper guidelines to ensure customer safety.

"We heard you're crushed. Well, don't worry, the rumors aren't true," Spirit Halloween shared on Twitter. "WE ARE BACK & WE GOT THIS COVERED. We are safely preparing the best in-store experience possible & can't wait to welcome you back at our 1,400 locations. Come early & help make this year the [best Halloween ever]."

Stay tuned for details on Halloween festivities.

