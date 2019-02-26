‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Creator Teases More Hidden Ghosts in Season 2

One of the elements of The Haunting of Hill House that inspired repeat viewings were the dozens of ghosts that were subtly scattered throughout each episode, creating a treasure hunt for the viewer. Creator Mike Flanagan recently teased that he will continue the trend with The Haunting of Bly Manor, possibly taking the specters to a new level.

One fan took to Twitter to ponder, “I know that [The Haunting of Bly Manor] won’t be directly connected to [The Haunting of Hill House] and that makes total sense, but I would really love it if [Mike Flanagan] snuck in some hidden ghost cameos from Season 1. It would be the best treat for the fans.” Flanagan himself added, “We are already discussing how to up our hidden ghost game.”

It’s unclear if this means the director will add more ghosts or make them more difficult to find, but knowing that he will honor that tradition for the new season will surely excite fans.

In follow-up comments, some users joked that the ghosts should show up in other Netflix Originals, with Flanagan claiming, “This has to happen.” Other users even encouraged Flanagan to use “real” ghosts, an idea which the director seemingly endorses, confirming, “On it.”

The first season of the series adapted Shirley Jackson’s novel The Haunting, exploring a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will debut on Netflix in 2020.

