Elisabeth Moss Teases ‘Invisible Man’ Reboot Could Get Gender Swap

After The Mummy became a pretty colossal box office failure in 2017, it’s safe to say that Universal’s “Dark Universe” is open to a pretty big overhaul. If new comments around Blumhouse’s upcoming version of The Invisible Man are any indication, a major twist just might be underway.

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed News‘ Profile, Elisabeth Moss was asked about the rumors that she’s appearing in The Invisible Man, something that first started popping up earlier this month. While Moss was pretty vague about her involvement with the film, her comments seemed to hint at the possibility of her playing the titular role.

“I would say that I can’t talk about it. I can’t really talk about it, but I would say that it’s— I can’t say anything about it,” Moss explained. “I would say I don’t think I would be replacing Johnny Depp necessarily. I can say that. But I think it’s an incredible story that maybe needs to to be retold, but maybe with a woman. I’m not saying I’m doing it. I’m just saying that theoretically that would be a great idea.”

There’s no indication if Moss actually means that she’s playing The Invisible Woman, although the sentiment of retelling the story “maybe with a woman” certainly supports that theory. Other reports have indicated that Armie Hammer or Alexander Skarsgard could star in the film, but there’s no telling if that’s as the titular character or some other role.

Depp was originally attached to the project in the early days of “Dark Universe”, but the film was largely stalled following the failure of The Mummy, and Depp’s various offscreen controversies made some speculate that he would be recast. In January, it was announced that Blumhouse would be crafting a new version with Upgrade director Leigh Whannell, which would take on a decidedly different approach than what fans probably expect.

“It was like the Blumhouse version of The Invisible Man, it’s a lower-budget movie. It’s not dependent on special effects, CGI, stunts,” producer Jason Blum shared in an interview last month. “It’s super character-driven, it’s really compelling, it’s thrilling, it’s edgy, it feels new. Those were all things that felt like they fit with what our company does. And it happened to be an Invisible Man story, so it checked both boxes. And we responded to it because I think Leigh is just an A+ director.”

“I don’t believe in saying ‘We’re going to do movies about this’ and then trying to find a movie about it,” the producer admitted. “So I didn’t believe in going and saying, ‘I want to do all these movies’, and then try to find directors to do them. We have a director who… we’ve also done six or seven movies with, pitched us this spectacular idea about Invisible Man. We told him to write it, he wrote it, then we took it to the studio and said, ‘We’d love to do this and this is what we would do with it,’ and they said yes.”

