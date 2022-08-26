The Invitation Tops Weakest Box Office Weekend of the Summer

The new horror movie The Invitation is leading what looks to be the worst box office weekend of Summer 2022. The Invitation will earn somewhere in the $6 million to $7 million range at the box office, which will top out at $54 million grossed across all films total this weekend. This is likely the start of a dry period for box offices as most major studios have shot their summer blockbuster shots already. Things likely won't pick up again until mid-October, when Halloween Ends releases on October 14th and Black Adam opens the following weekend, October 21st. This comes following news that Regal Cinemas' parent company is filing for bankruptcy.

The Invitation is likely benefiting from this slow period. The film earned only a C from CinemaScore. It has an 89% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, enough to be "Certified Fresh," with a critical consensus that reads, "The Invitation makes brilliant use of its tension-rich premise to deliver a uniquely effective -- and surprisingly clever -- slow-building thriller." However, fans are less keen on the film, awarding it only a 69% positive audience score.

Also opening this weekend is the ambitious romantic fantasy Three Thousand Years of Longing by Mad Max director George Miller. The film is expected to open with $2.9 million for the weekend. The complete list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.