The Lighthouse Home Video Details Released

Filmmaker Robert Eggers’ follow-up to 2015’s The Witch has become one of the best-reviewed horror films of the year, but with The Lighthouse only being released in limited markets, its upcoming home video release will allow even more people to enjoy the uncompromising experience. Starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, the film earned praise for its ambitious and gorgeous cinematography, in addition to its nightmarish storyline. With Pattinson tapped to play Bruce Wayne in the upcoming The Batman, a lot of his fans will likely look into checking out some of the lesser-known entries into his filmography to discover this film. The Lighthouse lands on Digital HD on December 20th and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 7th.

From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind the modern horror masterpiece The Witch, comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. As an approaching storm threatens to sweep them from the rock and strange apparitions emerge from the fog, each man begins to suspect that the other has become dangerously unmoored.

The film’s home video release includes the following special features:

“The Lighthouse: A Dark & Stormy Tale” Featurette

Audio Commentary with Co-Writer & Director Robert Eggers

Deleted Scenes

While the experience of filming the movie was obviously less intense than being a real lighthouse keeper in the 1890s, Pattinson previously admitted that the shoot was quite demanding and tensions often ran high. The actor even pointed out he nearly came to blows with the director.

“That’s the closest I’ve come to punching a director,” Pattinson explained to Interview Magazine. The actor noted that the reaction came from a scene where Eggers was spraying him with a hose for a scene, with Pattinson pointing out, “It was like some kind of torture. It definitely creates an interesting energy.”

Pattinson already has a major following, thanks to appearing in the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises, spending his recent years getting involved in more independent cinema. Similarly, Dafoe has found his own balance between major blockbusters like Aquaman and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and smaller-scale productions.

“I think you’re doing great, and I like the choices you’re making,” Dafoe shared of Pattinson’s off-beat projects, while also mentioning his level of celebrity.

Pattinson pointed out, “You have definitely known the same level of celebrity. I saw you walking through Halifax with people chasing you down at the organic grocery.”

