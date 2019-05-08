The Lost Boys Reboot Being Reworked at The CW

Long before Twilight became a major sensation, The Lost Boys gave audiences a blend of hunky heartthrobs with the world of the living undead, becoming a defining vampire film of the ’80s. Follow-up films in the franchise have attempted to recreate the success of the original 1987 installment, but have fallen short. Instead, The CW is attempting to move forward with a new TV series based on the property, a concept which has been in development for years. While the pilot has been filmed, from Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, no less, a new report claims that the network wasn’t entirely happy with that initial chapter and will undergo reshoots before a decision is made to order the show to series.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that, while a variety of The CW projects are moving forward, this adaptation wasn’t quite as lucky. Their report noted, “The Lost Boys will be re-piloted off-cycle and undergo reshoots as soon as some changes have been made.”

By re-tooling the series, it’s unclear when, or if, we can expect to see the adaptation move forward.

The pilot is described, “After 25 years away from home, Lucy Emerson (who is at the end of her financial rope) returns home to the small California beach town of Santa Carla, to live with her father Frank and teach at the local high school. But Lucy either doesn’t know or doesn’t share the town’s big secret with her two sons, Michael and Sam: Santa Carla has a nest of vampires secreted inside the city limits, and they are getting hungrier by the day.”

Hardwicke recently detailed what audiences could expect from the adaptation.

“I don’t want to get in trouble, the CW police come to my house right now or anything, because it does have a lot of neat, surprising twists in it,” the filmmaker shared with ComicBook.com. “Really cool layers that the writer, Heather Mitchell, who’s from Shondaland, by the way, has layered in and updated it. Of course, The Lost Boys was so fun, but it was very white, so we have a much more diverse cast, much more reflective of society, shall we say? Really interesting new faces. And we do have Laddie there. We have a fun little Laddie, and we have a lot of cool stuff. Visually, it’s quite stunning. I can’t wait. Fingers crossed. I think you’ll like it.”

