Teen Wolf Star Reflects on Filming Scrapped The Lost Boys Reboot

The Lost Boys is a staple not only of '80s horror, but also of the entire vampire subgenre, which is why The CW has been hard at work for years trying to find a way to revive the project for a TV series. Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey starred in a pilot that was filmed for the new take on the material, though that version of the project didn't move forward at the network, as the network instead kept only two actors from that project to start work on developing a new pilot. Despite that disappointment, Posey reflected that he would still be excited to return to that world, given his love for the source material.

"I was, we filmed it ... just the pilot," Posey shared with io9 about being part of that project. "I love The Lost Boys. I really wanted to make that happen and I think, creatively, there were a lot of differences, from the network, from the creators, so I think it was just maybe the wrong fit for everybody. The wrong time, maybe. And then I just felt like the guy to remake '80s vampire/werewolf movies and so I was down to be that guy."

Possibly complicating the outlook for the TV series is the fact that a feature-film revival of The Lost Boys was announced in 2021, which scored A Quiet Place's Noah Jupe and IT's Jaeden Martell to star. Much like the TV series, that movie is being described as a "reimagining" as opposed to a remake, and has Static Shock's Randy McKinnon attached as the writer and will be directed by I Am Not Okay With This's Jonathan Entwistle.

One of the last updates about the TV series came in 2020 for Gerard "G Tom Mac" McMahon, the musician attached to develop music for the project.

"I'm sure it's gonna be torn down by the hardcore fans; there's just no way that this show can win," Mac explained to SYFY WIRE. "But it wasn't designed for the hardcore fans. It was basically trying to keep the essence of what the film projected ... It's a reimagining and it's an adaptation of the film because all the characters are in place."

"Cast-wise, it's more diversified in coordination with the times, as it should be," Mac added. "It's a little bit more female-driven in its way."

