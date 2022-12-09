Anya Taylor-Joy Stars in Trailer for Twisted New Thriller The Menu

Netflix's The Queen's Gambit might have been the breakout role for actor Anya Taylor-Joy, but she had a long history of starring in genre projects before that, with the trailer for her latest film The Menu confirming that she is returning to that genre in the bizarre new narrative. Based on our first looks at the project, the film doesn't look to be leaning into overt tropes of the genre, instead delivering a darkly comedic satire on the world of culinary adventures. Check out the trailer for The Menu below before it lands in theaters on November 18th.

The film is described, "A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises."

Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, and John Leguizamo also star in The Menu.

The Menu was helmed by Succession director Mark Mylod from a script by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss.

"I could not be more excited to be shooting this incredible script with our brilliant cast and crew in Savannah and with my friends and colleagues at Hyperobject and the team at Searchlight," Mylod shared about the project when it was announced.

"Mark has a keen eye for subversive humor and a sharp visual style that brings to life the acerbic wit of this terrific script written by Seth and Will," Searchlight Heads of Film Production DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas and Director of Development Zahra Phillips shared in a statement. "This project is next level in every sense, and we can't wait to see what Mark, Hyperobject, and this incredible ensemble and crew serve audiences next year."

While this film is clearly a more intimate ensemble piece, Taylor-Joy is currently shooting what will arguably be her biggest project yet, as she's playing the titular role in Mad Max: Furiosa. The prequel will focus on the earlier years of Mad Max: Fury Road's Furiosa, who was played by Charlize Theron, with this prequel also starring Chris Hemsworth and being directed by franchise creator George Miller.

Stay tuned for details on The Menu before it hits theaters on November 18th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!