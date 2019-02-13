‘Punisher: War Zone’ Director Recently Pitched ‘The Mummy’ Reboot

The Mummy was set to kick off the Dark Universe series of films, delivering remakes of the roster of Universal Monsters, only for that film’s financial and critical disappointment seemingly killing the shared cinematic universe after only one entry. The Dark Universe might not be as dead as we thought, with Punisher: War Zone and Green Street Hooligans director Lexi Alexander revealing she recently offered the studio her pitch on a new incarnation of the narrative.

When a fan asked her about what her version of a Black Widow movie would look like, Alexander revealed, “What you would all love to see from me is The Mummy remake I just pitched to Dark Universe a few weeks ago. Reverse-orientalism.”

Alexander followed up her tweet by included a photo of some of the elements of her pitch, which you can read below.

Here is a little peek into my pitch…as you can tell, this will obviously never get made…LOL pic.twitter.com/GVPSYpSoPQ — Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) February 11, 2019

The director’s comments about it obviously never getting made doesn’t show confidence in that project ever coming to fruition, though the fact that the studio would take a meeting at all in regards to a reboot of a film that hit theaters two years ago would hint that, while the Dark Universe might be over, the power of the Universal Monster exceeds those original plans.

Prior to the release of The Mummy, Universal announced that Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem, Sofia Boutella, and Johnny Depp would be starring in reimaginings of the Universal Monsters, though the film’s 15 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and poor domestic box office performance led to delays in Bride of Frankenstein, the next announced project. Earlier this year, Upgrade director Leigh Whannell was revealed to be writing and directing his take on The Invisible Man, a project which previously had Depp attached to star. This new film won’t be a continuation of the Dark Universe and will seemingly stand on its own in a self-contained story.

Based solely on her comments, it’s unclear if Alexander pitched the concept of a Mummy reboot to the studio or if the studio is actively seeking filmmakers to give their takes on the various Universal Monsters, which would hint that Universal could be moving forward with other reboot pitches that fit more in line with their goals.

