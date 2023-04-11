Rob Zombie Offers Update on Status of a The Munsters Sequel

Last year's The Munsters movie was a labor of love from filmmaker Rob Zombie, as he had been invested in bringing the project to life for quite some time, but he recently confirmed that it's unlikely he'll ever develop a sequel to the project, based largely on just how exhausting the project was to realize. What will likely make this news so disappointing to fans is that the overall narrative largely served as the setup to the iconic family moving into their home on Mockingbird Lane, essentially becoming an origin story that would have led into the events of the original TV series.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly about a potential sequel, Zombie admitted, "I won't and I don't want to. The only reason I would ever want to is because I like making sequels. You have so little time with the first movie to develop these characters. Towards the end of the Munsters film you go, 'Okay, now they're all set, you can really jump in with what they're all about.' But c'est la vie. That's why I like the Firefly [family] stuff -- I really got to develop them over the course of three movies, because the characters, by the third movie, are not the characters they start out as in the first movie."

The film is described, "Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) is just your typical 150-year-old, lovelorn vampire looking for the man of her nightmares . . . that is until she lays eyes on Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips), a seven-foot-tall, green experiment with a heart of gold. It's love at first shock as these two ghouls fall fangs over feet in this crazy Transylvanian romance. Unfortunately, it's not all smooth sailing in the cemetery as Lily's father The Count (Daniel Roebuck) has other plans for his beloved daughter's future, and they don't involve her bumbling beau, Herman. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll howl at the moon as The Munsters make their way to Mockingbird Lane!"

Unlike The Munsters' companions The Addams Family, who earned two successful live-action films in the '90s and recently earned two animated films and the wildly popular spinoff Wednesday on Netflix, Herman, Lily, and The Count have had a more difficult time being brought to life for contemporary mediums. Prior to Zombie's film, Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller attempted to reimagine the concept as the TV series Mockingbird Lane, which only earned a pilot and wasn't ordered to series.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, The Munsters has 52% positive reviews from critics and 36% positive reviews from audiences, so between these underwhelming responses and Zombie's own lack of interest, it's unlikely that we'll see any Munsters revival anytime soon.

