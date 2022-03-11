The Munsters: Rob Zombie Reveals First Look at Elvira Star Cassandra Peterson in Reboot

Filmmaker Rob Zombie has spent months offering fans teases of who will be starring in his feature-film adaptation of The Munsters, with today seeing one of the most exciting announcements, confirming that Elvira herself Cassandra Peterson has joined the cast. Part of what makes this casting interesting is that, rather than Peterson playing her iconic Elvira for the project, it marks one of the more rare appearances where the performer gets to play an entirely different character, as Zombie confirmed she will be playing a real estate agent. While The Munsters has earned an official rating, it doesn’t yet have a release date.

“ATTENTION CASTING NEWS!” Zombie shared on Instagram. “Straight from the set of The Munsters is your first look at Barbara Carr, the #1 real estate agent in all of Mockingbird Heights. Barbara is played by none other the Cassandra Peterson. Yes, the Mistress of the Dark has joined the cast of The Munsters. Stay tuned for more exciting news to come.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously confirmed cast members for Zombie’s version of The Munsters include a host of his former collaborators with Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Halloween II) as Herman Munster, Daniel Roebuck (3 From Hell, 31) as Grandpa Munster, and Sherri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster. Fans can also expect Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who) as Igor.

Production on the project kicked off last year, and while Zombie would often offer updates on the movie through social media, there were still a number of unknown details. Given his intense and gripping filmmaking sensibilities and all of his previous films earning R ratings, fans wondered if he would apply a similar tone to his adaptation of the characters. Just earlier this week, however, it was confirmed that the film has earned a PG rating for “macabre and suggestive material, scary images and language.”

Another unknown is when and where the film will be released, though with this week’s report that it had earned an official rating also came information that it would be released by Universal Home Entertainment. With Peacock aiming to deliver audiences original and exciting content, it would seem that The Munsters will likely be headed to the streaming service at some point.

Stay tuned for details on The Munsters.

Are you excited by Peterson joining the cast? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.