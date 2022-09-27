The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.

The reactions and reviews have been mixed on The Munsters so far, but it seems to be resonating well with Netflix subscribers. Just a couple of days after its debut, The Munsters has found itself rising through the Netflix Top 10 Movies ranking.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 features The Munsters as the fifth-most popular movie on the entire service, trailing the likes of Blonde and Lou.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!