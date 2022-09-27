The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
The reactions and reviews have been mixed on The Munsters so far, but it seems to be resonating well with Netflix subscribers. Just a couple of days after its debut, The Munsters has found itself rising through the Netflix Top 10 Movies ranking.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 features The Munsters as the fifth-most popular movie on the entire service, trailing the likes of Blonde and Lou.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Blonde
"This fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe boldly reimagines the tumultuous private life of the Hollywood legend – and the price she paid for fame."
2. Lou
"A mysterious loner living a quiet life with her dog battles the elements and her own dark past when a neighbor's little girl is kidnapped during a storm."
3. A Jazzman's Blues
"Tyler Perry's tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack of juke-joint blues in the Deep South."
4. Elysium
"In this dystopian thriller set in 2154, the wealthiest humans move to a fabulous private space station, while life on Earth grows ever more grim."
5. The Munsters
"In this reboot of the 1960s sitcom, Transylvania vampire Lily falls head over fangs for lovable, lumbering monster Herman over her father's objections."
6. Father Stu
"After a failed boxing career and a near-fatal motorcycle wreck, a man finds healing in Catholicism and decides to become a priest. Based on a true story."
7. Do Revenge
"A dethroned queen bee at a posh private school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other's enemies."
8. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."
9. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
10. Minions & More
"This collection of Minions shorts from the Despicable Me franchise includes mini-movies like Training Wheels, Puppy, and Yellow Is the New Black."