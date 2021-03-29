The Night House Trailer Released

The trailer for The Night House has been released, and you can watch it above! The Night House stars Rebecca Hall (The Town, Iron Man 3) as a widow whose husband took his own life violently and unexpectedly. After his death, however, strange secrets start to come to light about who her husband really was, and what kind of dark (potentially supernatural) things he was into. The film comes from director David Bruckner, who is best known for the "Amateur Night" segment of horror anthology V/H/S, as well as writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, who helped Bruckner turn his short into the feature-film Siren.

You can check out the synopsis for The Night House, below:

Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together – but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband’s belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing – a mystery she’s determined to unravel. THE NIGHT HOUSE stars Rebecca Hall (HOLMES & WATSON, CHRISTINE), Sarah Goldberg (Barry, Elementary), Vondie Curtis Hall (DIE HARD 2, EVE’S BAYOU), Evan Jonigkeit (Togetherish, Sweetbitter), and Stacy Martin (VOX LUX, NYMPHOMANIAC).

David Bruckner was no doubt one of the big standout talents of V/H/S with "Amateur Night". The segment (and its feature-length adaptation) told the story of a rowdy group of drunk boys who bring a girl back to their hotel to videotape some sexual exploits - only to realize too late they're actually the ones being lured. The girl turns out to be a succubus looking for a meal - and thanks to aggressive and amoral men, the monster always has a full buffet.

The Night House is an interesting reversal of Bruckner's previous horror concept. Obviously, this one is coming from the female perspective, but the core theme seems to be the same: in sex/relationships we don't really know who it is we're dealing with until the horrible truth gets revealed in some kind of traumatic way. One has to wonder if this poor filmmaker isn't suffering from a deeply wounded heart...

That all said, The Night House is a holdover from last year (where it debuted at Sundance) and the buzz for it has been lukewarm, at best. Since the trailer doesn't make it clear where the actual horror lies in the story, it's hard to get too excited for this one...

The Night House is slated to hit theaters this summer.