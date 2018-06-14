‘The Nun’: First Trailer for ‘Conjuring’ Spinoff Released

The Nun, the next spinoff in the terrifying Conjuring universe, has unveiled its first teaser trailer, and it certainly lives up to the horror cooked up by its predecessors.

You can watch the official trailer in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nun is the second spinoff franchise to stem from the original Conjuring films, following the Annabelle series. Annabelle was a doll that appeared in the opening scenes of the first Conjuring movie in 2013, while the horrifying Nun was an entity that plagued Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring 2. Universal Pictures and franchise creator James Wan are also reportedly looking to create a spinoff film based on the Crooked Man, who appeared in the last movie.

This spinoff stars American Horror Story breakout Taissa Farmiga, who also happens to be the sister of Vera Farmiga, who leads the Conjuring charge as Lorraine Warren. Demian Bichir and Bonnie Aarons also star in the new film.

“When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate,” the film’s synopsis reads. “Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

The latest spinoff is directed by Corin Hardy, who helmed the 2015 horror film The Hallow. Many will know Hardy’s name as the former director of The Crow reboot. Both he and star Jason Momoa were attached to the project for quite some time, but backed out last month.

What did you think of the first trailer for The Nun? Will this movie be one of the better installments in The Conjuring universe? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below!

The Nun is set to hit theaters on September 7