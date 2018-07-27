‘The Nun’ Director Claims Real Spirits Visited the Set of the Film

The Conjuring series has regularly depicted a variety of terrifying encounters, which will continue with this fall’s spin-off The Nun. According to director Corin Hardy, the ghastly encounters weren’t limited to when the cameras were rolling, as the filmmaker claimed he may have had a supernatural experience behind the scenes.

“We were shooting in a real Romanian fortress… it was used to store weapons… like an old bunker,” Hardy detailed to CinemaBlend. “Everyone was a bit unnerved by it. Pitch dark tunnels you could get lost in. So when we shot this sequence… it was called the corridor of crosses, and it was a two hundred foot long corridor… deep, dark, dank. Where I was situated, I had to be out of camera shot, so I was in one of these cells… literally a door from the corridor into a pitch black room. I see these two guys from the crew, probably sound department, just sort of sitting back a little further in the dark. I said hi. I was focused on the film. I turned my back and sat with my back to these two guys. And I was watching the monitors.”

He continued, “Half an hour later… I finally got the shot… I got up and turned to the two men and said, ‘Did you see that?’ And I turned around and… there was just no one in the room. And there hadn’t been anyone in there at all. There’s nowhere they could’ve come out of. I saw them on the way in. I just felt that they were there the whole time.”

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

As far as the identities of the entities he saw, Hardy could only surmise, “I can only assume that they were probably like Romanian soldiers…. watching over the filming of The Nun.”

If what appears on screen is as eerie as the events that unfolded while filming, The Nun is sure to be a thrilling film.

The Nun hits theaters on September 7th.

