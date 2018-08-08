‘The Nun’ Steps Out of the Shadows in New Images

The upcoming spin-off from The Conjuring, The Nun, take supernatural horrors to a new locale, elevating the horrors outside of a typical haunted house scenario. All-new images from the film debuted in Empire which show off the dark and moody atmosphere of the new film, which you can see below.

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some entries in the shared universe of horror films have needed to use CGI to amplify its horrors, director Corin Hardy noted that this film took a more practical approach to its scares.

“It’s a bigger movie in many ways than something like [previous film] The Hallow, but it’s also a grounded movie in that we’re doing it all for real,” he told Empire. “There’s very little CGI: actually less CGI than even The Hallow. We’re concentrating more on complex choreography and mind-trickery.”

The new film is sure to deliver a variety of frightening experiences for audiences, though they might not equal the actual experiences filmmaker Hardy suffered on set.

“We were shooting in a real Romanian fortress… it was used to store weapons… like an old bunker,” Hardy detailed to CinemaBlend. “Everyone was a bit unnerved by it. Pitch dark tunnels you could get lost in. So when we shot this sequence… it was called the corridor of crosses, and it was a two hundred foot long corridor… deep, dark, dank. Where I was situated, I had to be out of camera shot, so I was in one of these cells… literally a door from the corridor into a pitch black room. I see these two guys from the crew, probably sound department, just sort of sitting back a little further in the dark. I said hi. I was focused on the film. I turned my back and sat with my back to these two guys. And I was watching the monitors.”

He continued, “Half an hour later… I finally got the shot… I got up and turned to the two men and said, ‘Did you see that?’ And I turned around and… there was just no one in the room. And there hadn’t been anyone in there at all. There’s nowhere they could’ve come out of. I saw them on the way in. I just felt that they were there the whole time.”

Fans can witness the film’s horror when The Nun lands in theaters on September 7th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new horror film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Empire]