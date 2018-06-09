‘The Nun’ Director Teases ‘The Conjuring’ Spin-Off Trailer Release Date

The Conjuring franchise has become one of the most financially successful horror sagas, with its four films having grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide. The next film in the franchise, The Nun, is slated to get its first teaser trailer on June 13th, according to director Corin Hardy.

Hardy took to Twitter to share the message, “Friends. Wednesday 13th shall mark the arrival of The Nun official teaser trailer… You. Have. Been. Warned.”

This week has already been full of highly-anticipated trailers, between the debut of the Suspiria remake trailer and the trailer for the upcoming Halloween sequel. Were fans to get their first look at The Nun this week, the film could have been lost in the shuffle, while next week will allow the teaser to get the attention it deserves.

In the film, “When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate,” the film’s synopsis reads. “Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

In addition to two The Conjuring films, fans have also been delivered the spin-offs Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation. The Nun is a spin-off from the second Conjuring, which also reportedly inspired the upcoming Crooked Man film.

While each film in the franchise focuses on different paranormal entities plaguing individuals, The Nun is said to offer a slightly different approach.

“When [The Conjuring director] James [Wan] and I sat down, and we talked story, we wanted [it] to be a little bit more of a mission-based movie,” screenwriter Gary Dauberman revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “We wanted to give a little bit of an action-adventure flavor to it, rather than just someone moving into a house and something creepy happens.”

The Nun lands in theaters on September 7th.

