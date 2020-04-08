Nicole Kidman’s The Others Getting a Remake

Many horror fans consider the Nicole Kidman-starring The Others to be one of the best haunted house movies in recent decades, with Deadline now confirming that a reboot of the 2001 film is set to be moving forward. With the rights to the project only recently being secured, there aren’t currently any names attached to the project in regards to its cast or crew, but the outlet notes that the project is earning the interest of “A-list talent and studio backers” to revive the concept, with the outlet also noting that the plan would be to “reinvent and modernize” the concept.

Set in 1945, the movie follows a mother (Nicole Kidman) who is tasked with taking care of her children in their massive mansion as her husband is away at the war. When a group of mysterious servants appear looking for work, the mother is quick to make good use of them, despite the medical condition of her children that makes them painfully sensitive to bright light. The arrival of these new workers coincides with bizarre events beginning to unfold, hinting that there could be many more residents of this Victorian home.

“I am honored to be able to work on my favorite horror film of all time, The Others, and to bring this reimagining to the big screen for new audiences,” producer Renee Tab told Deadline. “It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm. We look forward to unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey.”

The film went on to earn more than $200 million at the worldwide box office, while also earning seven Goya Awards, the national awards organization in Spain. Kidman also scored herself BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards nominations for her performance in the film.

In the horror world, the late ’90s brought with it a resurgence of teen-themed slashers, such as Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, while 1999’s spooky story The Sixth Sense brought not only admiration from audiences, but also critical praise. Despite the similar success of The Others, the following year brought with it The Ring, the remake of the Japanese horror movie Ringu, which then ushered in countless Asian horror remakes as opposed to the genre embracing the eerie and atmospheric successes of The Others.

Stay tuned for details on the new remake.

