Stephen King's The Outsider Home Video Release Delayed

This year's adaptation of Stephen King's The Outsider for HBO proved to be a major hit with viewers and critics, but for those of you hoping to add the series to your home video collection, you'll have to wait a bit longer as the series' Blu-ray release has been pushed from June 9th to July 28th. Luckily, those of you with HBO subscriptions can check out the entire series on demand, but if you were hoping to check out special features that dive deeper into the lore of the series, you'll have to be a bit more patient. Check out the series' special features below.

This 10-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

The home video release of The Outsider includes the following special features:

El Cuco. The Baba Yaga. The Outsider. – All-New Featurettes

Invitation to Set

Stephen King and The Outsider

Jason Bateman and The Outsider

Adapting The Outsider

Analyzing Holly Gibney

The Outsider: Inside Episodes 1-10

The series itself covered all of the material presented in the original novel, but the series' post-credits scene has some fans wondering if we could potentially get a second season. Star, producer, and director Jason Bateman recently teased that showrunner Richard Price is toying with some possible ideas for a second season, though no plans have officially been confirmed.

"Well I know that they’re talking about it and Richard Price is playing with some ideas and taking some first steps as to what that second year might and feel like," Bateman confirmed with Collider. "Obviously, it’s a complete free-ball because the first season exhausted 100% of [Stephen King’s] book, the IP. So, it’s really all up to him. I never like to step on the lawn of the writers. It’s something that I’ve always stuck with on Ozark. I leave Chris Mundy completely alone and I do my job as a director once I get the script. I chime in every once in a while and offer my opinion, but it’s always for the writer to take if they want and discard if they want."

The Outsider lands on Blu-ray and DVD on July 28th.

