‘The Predator’ Releases Gruesome New Promo

Shane Black’s The Predator recently dropped a new trailer, but if you want to get a sense of how this sequel film is invoking the spirit of the original Predator, then maybe this new promo for the film will convey it.

The promo is a NSFW little gif that has been released from The Predator official Twitter account, and it reminds us just how gruesome things get when a Predator claims its “trophies” from a human being. The caption on the clip is something that sounds like signature Shane Black: “Good luck killing something you can’t see…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the new Predator promo below – and remember that it is gory, and NSFW!

That mangled corpse is a nice callback to the original film, in which Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch encountered a Predator while leading his men on a covert mission in the jungles of Central America. Dutch’s special forces team first gets wind that something is horribly wrong with their mission when they find bodies that have been grossly mutilated and hung from the trees by their feet. As you can see above, Boyd Holbrook’s assassin character Quinn McKenna and his team will be having a similar experience.

In addition to this new promo, The Predator has recently released a gruesome new poster, a gallery of new Hi-Res photos, and more insights into the real draw of this new film, the mysterious “Super Predator.” If you haven’t seen all of that, make sure to click the preceding links and check it out!

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey.

The Predator will be in theaters on September 14th.