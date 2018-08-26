New ‘The Predator’ TV Spot Reveals First Look at Hell Hounds

When The Predator hits theaters next month, the alien killing machine will be bringing along a hunter’s best friend — the Hell Hound.

A brand new TV Spot for Shane Black‘s relaunch of the franchise reveals the dreaded Hell Hounds will be part of the film. Check it out in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hell Hounds are loyal dog-like aliens that predators use for hunting and wounding their prey. The creatures first appeared in Predators and have been a staple in the lore ever since. They’re resilient and deadly creatures, looking more like dinosaurs than actual dogs, and are a threat in their own right.

But the predators have a whistle-like device that maintains their control over the creatures, which they use to stop Hell Hounds from delivering a killing blow.

The Predator will mark the first time the Hell Hounds are seen on Earth, as the movie Predators takes place on a preserve planet used solely for hunting various species abducted across the galaxy.

But the Hell Hound isn’t the only major threat to the humans in the new movie, as there will also be an “ultimate” predator, as detailed by Shane Black in a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

“If the [ultimate] predator was to be an amalgam of, not just an ordinary predator, but also a collection of traits garnered from the various most powerful species that they’ve hunted, then you basically would have one that is stronger, faster, and smarter,” Black said. “We finally got an image that we liked, which captures this very canny, very cunning, and effortlessly powerful, savage predator. One of the only quibbles that I’ve had with some of the past predators is that, if you’re not careful, it can look like a guy in a football suit; big, bulky guy just stomping around. I wanted a certain more graceful, more light, more athletic quality, literally like a predator. If you watch a cheetah, it’s not clunky.”

The director previously told Empire the ultimate predator is an attempt to inject more horror into the franchise.

“The challenge became to make it frightening,” Black said. “‘Cause upon that hinged everything — whether you bought our heroes going up against him and felt a real threat for them. We had to invent a scenario in which the Predators were mysterious and scary again.”

The Predator premieres in theaters on September 14th.