Olivia Munn Says Fox Chastised Her for Telling ‘Predator’ Co-Stars About Sex Offender

Last week, news broke that Twentieth Century Fox deleted a scene from Shane Black’s upcoming film, The Predator, after it came to light the scene featured registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel. Now, star Olivia Munn, who reported Striegel’s status to the studio, is speaking out about how the studio chastised her for telling her co-stars.

In an appearance on The Ellen Show, Munn told Ellen DeGeneres about The Predator controversy, including how she found out about Striegel, noting that she told her co-stars so they wouldn’t be “blindsided” like she had been.

“I did reach out to my co-stars individually and said ‘hey, I want you guys to know I found this out’ and I found it out through an acquaintance who wanted to know if I knew and I didn’t know them well enough to know if they would say something or not but I figured in that moment they weren’t calling just to kind of give me the heads up,” Munn said. “It was going to be something that would get out there so I wanted to give my co-stars the head’s up so they wouldn’t be blindsided like I was and then when it did come out.”

Munn went on to explain that the studio wasn’t pleased with her informing her co-stars.

“Well, first of all, when I did call my co-stars I got chastised the next day by people at the studio for telling them and why am I not just keeping it quiet,” she said. “‘It’s all going to be okay, it got deleted, what’s the big deal’ and well, it happened.”

Striegel, who is a longtime friend of Black’s, pleaded guilty in 2010 when faced with allegations that he attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl described as a “distant relative” into a sexual relationship online. The actor’s scene was a small one in The Predator, but involved his character repeatedly hitting on Casey Bracket, the character played by Munn. While the studio and the cast of The Predator were unaware of Striegel’s history, Black was and did not share the information. Black has since apologized, but Munn told Variety she doesn’t accept that apology. She also told DeGeneres that when people don’t speak out about these things, it only contributes to the larger problem.

“When we do movies we have this reach, it goes everywhere,” Munn said. “There’s people all over the world that see what we do and just that tiny drop of fame can be used to hurt an impressionable person and that’s just not okay. And when I spoke out and gave a statement to the LA Times, and they had asked the rest of my cast and I’m the only one who did give a statement, I had no idea how bad the details of the case were and what happened to that girl until it came out in the LA Times on Thursday. The reality is that the people who collude to keep people like this in positions of power, that’s the real problem, people who keep turning blind eyes.”

The Predator opens Sept. 14.