‘The Predator’ Trailer Teaser Released

20th Century Fox has released a very brief video tease for tomorrow’s trailer for Shane Black’s Predator.

You can see it below.

Earlier today, various members of the cast tweeted teasers suggesting that “something” was coming tomorrow. That something is, by degrees, getting closer.

The message, in case you had not guessed, reads “tomorrow.”

The teaser will be the first look at the upcoming film, which brings the Iron Man 3 director back to the franchise (he appeared in a minor role in the original franchise) and brings in writer Fred Dekker (The Monster Squad) for his first big-budget feature film since RoboCop 3.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

While this film might be similar to the original, director Black confirmed in a recent interview that the new film won’t merely be the repetition of the franchise’s tried-and-true formula, and later it was revealed that the movie will introduce a new kind of Predator.

“Fox has been in the habit of making one of these Predator movies every couple years, and they put them out for a limited budget that kind of guaranteed return, but they’re not really something that’s an event,” Black confessed. “I want to try to get back to that. Because there was a freshness, I think, to the first one…it was special then, and I want to get back to trying to reinvent it in the sort of way that it acquires that event feel that makes people want to treat it like a big movie.”

Fans can see The Predator when it lands in theaters on September 14th.