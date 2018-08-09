‘The Predator’ Superhero Landing TV Spot Released

The Predator franchise kicked off in 1987 and became a major pop culture force. In addition to inspiring multiple sequels, the extraterrestrial hunter also made its way into a number of different comic books. A new TV spot for the upcoming The Predator has a nod to the world of superheroes, as it features a monster showing off its best superhero landing. Check out the TV spot above and see the film in theaters on Sept. 14.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The film was directed by Black, who’s no stranger to either this franchise or popular superhero poses. Black starred in the original film and directed Iron Man 3 for Marvel Studios.

This new chapter in the series stars Boyd Holbrook, Quinn McKenna, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera and Jake Busey. Black previously recalled how his time on Iron Man 3 changed his approach to directing when he has a talent and collaborative cast.

“On Iron Man, Downey would be like, ‘Time!’ and I’d be like, ‘We’re shooting!’ and he’d be, ‘No, shut the cameras,’ and we’d go back to the trailer and we’d all write because he wanted new lines,” Black shared with Collider. “I mean, maybe it’s a little bit of that. Maybe I took a lesson from him. We’ve had a great deal of fun incorporating input from talented people who haven’t been looking at the same pages for two years.”

His filmmaking approach wasn’t the only thing impacted by the world of superheroes, with Black also pointing out how the tone of the film mirrors one of last year’s biggest comic book adaptations.

“It wasn’t just an action movie, I thought. I think Logan’s actually not a bad model in terms of the time spent offering you satisfying action, but also visceral action and then also spending time on a surprising character piece,” Black shared of the film. “Y’know, if we can do half their business I’d be thrilled.”

Does this new TV spot have you more excited for the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!