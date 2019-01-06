‘The Predator’ Writer Admits He Hates Theatrical Ending

Fans have been pretty hard on The Predator for how it ended. It turns out, the film’s co-writer sympathizes with them.

As reported, filmmakers shot several potential endings for The Predator. Some of these scenes would have linked the film to the Alien franchise, as done before in the Alien vs. Predator movies.

Instead, 20th Century Fox opted to go with another ending that seems designed to set up a sequel. It involves the discovery of the Predator Killer suit. This technologically-advanced armor empowers its wearer to fight Predators. The armor earned comparisons to Iron Man’s suit. Many fans have rejected the idea of The Predator adding superhero-style elements to the franchise’s mythology.

In a conversation on Facebook, writer Fred Dekker admits he doesn’t love the ending Fox chose to go with either. That said, though he’s still hurt by the vitriolic response to his work.

“We live in a culture that’s so cacophonous we sometimes cling to our opinions as our only voice in the din,” Dekker writes. “Or we’re so married to our childhood memories of things we love that when the formula is contradicted, some feel betrayed by any attempt to take a different approach. In all candor, I have lots of issues with the movie (I also hate the super-suit ending!), but I spent three years on it and to have it trashed by toxic fans who don’t have the first clue how hard it is to get anything on the screen, well…that hurts.”

The Predator sought to revive the Predator franchise, which hadn’t seen a new release since 2010. Here’s the film’s synopsis:

The hunt has evolved — and so has the explosive action — in the terrifying next chapter of the Predator series from director Shane Black (Iron Man 3). Now, the most lethal hunters in the universe have been genetically upgraded to be stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before…and only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race!

The Predator is directed by Shane Black, who co-wrote the script with Dekker. The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski.

The Predator is now available on Blu-ray.