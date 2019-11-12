The Red Mother Horror Series Gets a Debut Trailer (Exclusive)

Daisy McDonough is lucky to be alive after a tragic encounter that robbed her of the love of her life and one of her eyes. She slowly tries to put things back together and move on, but as you can see in our new exclusive trailer for BOOM! Studios’ new series The Red Mother, things take a turn once she gets a new eye, one that opens her up to a horror-filled world that lies out of view of most people but not to her. There’s a whole world of things that ordinary people can’t see, and now that McDonough can see them, they can evidently also see her, and you can see what’s in store for her in the new trailer above.

The debut issue will feature a main cover by writer Jeremy Haun, featuring McDonough and the mysterious Red Mother looming over her. It will also have a variant cover by artist Danny Luckert, which features her skin cracking around her eye with a dark void being revealed. You can get a look at both of those covers in the images below.

“I’ve worked in nearly every genre out there–fantasy, sci-fi, superhero, crime. Somehow I keep coming back to horror. I love telling horror stories in comics. It works differently than just about any other medium. There are no jump scares. It’s all about building tension from page to page,” said writer Jeremy Haun. “The Red Mother is me telling my favorite kind of story in the best possible way. I’m lucky to have Danny Luckert as my partner on this project. His art perfectly captures this story. His ability to convey real world emotion, day-to-day life, and absolute otherworldly horror just gives me chills.”

“I’m really excited to return to the horror genre and can’t wait for people to see what creepiness the Red Mother team has cooked up,” said artist Danny Luckert. “It’s gonna be a wild story with a lot of red ink.”

You can find the official description below.

“There are dark things just beyond this reality. Horrors that we cannot quite see. Things wanting to get in. After losing her eye and the man she loves during a brutal attack in an alley, Daisy McDonough is left trying to put the pieces of her life back together. Just when she thinks she can start the process of healing and moving on, she begins to see strange things through her new prosthetic eye. She can see the Red Mother. And the Red Mother can see her right back!”

The Red Mother #1 lands in comic stores on December 11th and you check out the full trailer in the video above.