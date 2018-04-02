Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Limited Series Reportedly Still Being Developed

One of the biggest mediums to feature adaptations of Stephen King‘s catalog of horrifying stories in the ’90s was TV miniseries, as evidenced by such live-action adaptations as IT, The Tommyknockers, and The Stand. While these events may have been some audiences’ first exposure to these stories, the limited production budgets left some fans underwhelmed. Continuing to capitalize on the success of King adaptations recently, a 10-hour limited series based on The Stand is reportedly still being developed.

The Tracking Board confirmed that Josh Boone, director of The New Mutants, is reportedly still attached to direct the project that’s being developed as a 10-part series for CBS All Access. There’s no official release date for the project, but these comments echo King’s remarks about the project made last year.

The author revealed to Vulture in September, “There’s talk about doing The Stand as an extended TV series, possibly for Showtime or CBS All Access, and there’s been some interest in developing Salem’s Lot as a feature, probably because people are saying, ‘Well, we took an old miniseries called IT and turned it into a phenomenon, so maybe we can do it with something else.’ Nothing succeeds like excess!”

Fans may have to stay patient as they wait for this new iteration of the story, as New Mutants recently had its release date pushed back from February 2019 to August, signaling Boone will potentially need to re-shoot a majority of the film that was originally slated to hit theaters this month.

In other exciting news for fans of Stephen King miniseries adaptations, The Tommyknockers is also being pitched to get the reboot treatment with The Conjuring and Insidious director James Wan serving as producer.

Last week, producer Larry Sinitsky reached out to a variety of studios and streaming services to spark interest in an update on the sci-fi story.

“It is an allegorical tale of addiction (Stephen was struggling with his own at the time), the threat of nuclear power, the danger of mass hysteria and the absurdity of technical evolution run amuck,” Sanitsky’s statement read. “All are as relevant today as the day the novel was written. It is also a tale about the eternal power of love and the grace of redemption.”

In the meantime, fans can check out Castle Rock, featuring some of King’s most iconic characters, debuting on Hulu this summer and the second season of Mr. Mercedes on Audience Network sometime later this year.

